Kyrie Irving is one of the best point guards in the entire NBA, however, he hasn't been able to play this season due to his stance on the vaccine. This has caused some drama within the Brooklyn Nets organization, and fans are starting to get worried about whether or not they will be able to see Kyrie on the court this season.

At this point, it seems clear that Irving will be sticking to his guns as he wants to prove a point about the mandates that have been going around in the state of New York. Either way, the Nets are without their starting PG, and they have struggled quite a bit in the early going as a result.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Aside from an Instagram live session a couple of weeks ago, Kyrie has mostly stayed out of the spotlight when it comes to social media. He doesn't want to be a distraction right now, although recently, he decided to get a bit cryptic. In the post below, you can see Kyrie posting what looks to be a very minimalistic hourglass.

Some believe this could mean he is coming back soon, while others are simply unsure of what it all means. Kyrie is a person who has talked in riddles in the past, so it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that he was getting into his cryptic bag with this latest post.

For now, Kyrie's intentions remain unknown, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring you updates on this developing story.