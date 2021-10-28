Kevin Durant, James Harden, and the Brooklyn Nets have been without Kyrie Irving to start the season due to his refusal to go out and get the vaccine. Irving is trying to give a "voice to the voiceless" right now, and over the weekend, those voices caused quite a bit of destruction at the Barclays Center.

Either way, it has been difficult for the Nets in Kyrie's absence as the team is now 2-3 to start the season. After a loss to the Miami Heat on Wednesday night, it became clear that the team is truly missing their star point guard, and they need him back if they want any shot at success.

After the game, Kevin Durant spoke about Kyrie and noted that while the team is playing decently well, they do need their PG back.

Al Bello/Getty Images

"I know what you want me to say. Yeah, we do miss Kyrie. We do. He’s a part of our team," Durant said per TMZ. "For the most part we been generating great shots, we been getting into the paint. It’s a matter of us knocking them down. I think it’ll come."

It remains to be seen whether or not Irving will come back this season, however, for now, he will have to continue abiding by the rules set forth by the city of New York. This remains a developing story so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates.

