Ever since it was revealed that Kevin Durant wants a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, it has been a given that Kyrie won't be far behind him. At this point, the Nets can't justify keeping Kyrie around if KD isn't there to keep him level-headed. With that being said, the Nets are currently shopping Kyrie on the market, and the only team that makes sense right now is the Los Angeles Lakers.

There is only one team looking to take on a $36 million rental, and that would be the purple and gold. This is because they want to move Russell Westbrook, and Kyrie would be the perfect way to do so. As it stands, all of Lakers Twitter is waiting on this move to happen, and they are hoping it gets done this week.

Al Bello/Getty Images

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, fans should pump the brakes on a Kyrie move to the Lakers as the team isn't even pursuing it that hard. For now, the Lakers are taking a step back, presumably because they want to see where Kevin Durant ends up first.

“The Lakers have yet, I'm told, to be aggressive in trying to put a deal together to get him [Kyrie] from BKN. That may come, that may evolve with time. But so far right now, there's no traction really on deals with either Irving or Durant," Woj explained.

This is not what Lakers fans want to hear right now, but it is the reality of the situation. It doesn't mean the Lakers won't get Kyrie, it just means it might take a bit longer for the Lakers to really get going with their trade offers.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more updates from the NBA offseason.