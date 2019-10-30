Kyrie Irving has been known to be a bit of an odd creature at times. It's safe to say that Irving marches to the beat of his own drum and doesn't really care for what people have to say about him. When you're different from the rest of the pack, people will always look for ways to discredit you and with Irving, that's no different. This past week, a report came out which detailed some of the concerns the Nets front office has with some of Kyrie's "mood swings."

Irving's most high profile teammates like DeAndre Jordan and Kevin Durant were quick to defend Irving and said he's been nothing but great to the team thus far. During an interview with the media, Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson echoed those same sentiments and offered praise for his hard-working star.

"That is completely false ... in my experience with him so far, it's absolutely not true," Atkinson stated matter of factly.

After three games this season, the Nets sit at a record of 1-2 but Kyrie has been a standout. He dropped 50 in the first game of the season but it wasn't enough to win an OT thriller with the Minnesota Timberwolves. If Kyrie can keep putting up these performances and accumulating wins, then the front office will quickly forget any comments they made in the past.