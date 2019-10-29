Kyrie Irving is considered by many to be a top-five point guard in the NBA but that doesn't mean he comes without baggage. There have been plenty of rumors floating around over the years about how volatile he can be when it comes to his mood. Sometimes, Irving can have these down periods where he barely wants to interact with his teammates or the surrounding management. Despite these little quirks, teams are still lining up to sign Irving because of just how talented he is.

As of right now, Irving is playing for the Brooklyn Nets and has teamed up with Kevin Durant. It is believed they will be a contender for years to come and fans can't wait to see KD come back. Despite this, it seems as though the Nets are quite concerned about Irving's moods. In a new report from ESPN's Jackie MacMullan, Irving's attitude shifts were brought to attention.

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Per MacMullan:

"Yet Irving's infamous mood swings, confirmed by his ex-teammates, which followed him from Cleveland to Boston to Brooklyn, are the unspoken concern that makes Nets officials queasy. When Irving lapses into these funks, he often shuts down, unwilling to communicate with the coaching staff, front office and sometimes, even his teammates. Nets team sources say one such episode occurred during Brooklyn's trip to China, leaving everyone scratching their heads as to what precipitated it."

For now, it really seems like Durant is the one who can diffuse these situations and make sure Irving and the Nets stay on the right track.