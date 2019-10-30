Kenny Atkinson
- SportsKevin Durant's Role In Kenny Atkinson Firing RevealedKevin Durant and Kyrie Irving reportedly led the charge in the Brooklyn Nets coaching change.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKyrie Irving's Preferred Head Coach RevealedNew details emerge regarding the Brooklyn Nets' coaching change, including how Kyrie Irving "soured" on Kenny Atkinson and who he wants to be the team's next coach.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsKenny Atkinson Divulges On Kevin Durant's Injury Status Amidst RehabDurant is doing his best to get back as soon as possible.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKyrie Irving Defended By Nets Head Coach Following "Mood Swings" ReportIrvin has been under a microscope as of late.By Alexander Cole