The Brooklyn Nets organization reportedly has some concerns about Kyrie Irving's sporadic "mood swings" - and somewhere Boston Celtics fans are saying "told you so."

According to a report by ESPN's Jackie MacMullan, the team first experienced an issue with Irving during their preseason trip to China, which left them "scratching their heads as to what precipitated it." Although the Nets appeared to be startled by Irving's alleged mood swings, Kevin Durant seems unfazed by it all.

In discussing Irving's mood swings, Durant tells MacMullan that he views his All-Star teammate as "an artist" who sometimes just needs to be left alone. Per ESPN:

"I look at Kyrie as somebody who is an artist," Durant says. "You have to leave him alone. You know what he'll bring to the table every night because he cares so much about the game. "Now, it might not be how other people want him to care about it. He has his way of doing things. I respect who he is and what he does. He has all the intangibles you want in a teammate and a great player. So, how he gets to the point to be ready for 7:30 every night, I'm supporting him 100 percent."

Through the team's first three games, Irving is averaging 37.7 points with 6.3 assists and 5.7 rebounds per night. The Nets (1-2) will host the Indiana Pacers at Barclay's Center on Wednesday night, followed by a nationally televised showdown against the Houston Rockets on Friday.