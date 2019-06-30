According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the leading beat writer on all things NBA - Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets are moving forward with their plan of a 4-year contract. As per league sources, both sides have agreed in principle over the contract's term, but also the $141 million sum, a maximum yield for a player who's been in the association for under 10 seasons.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

As indicated by Woj, the Brooklyn Nets still intend on making a pitch towards Kevin Durant, who by all accounts, has become quite close with Kyrie Irving throughout the 2018-2019 season, the pair bonding over their mutual interests in Free Agency. Signing Irving would force D'Angelo Russell out of the equation, but as reported in the past few weeks: there is no shortage of interest in the 1st-time NBA All-Star.

Kyrie Irving's motivations to become a Nets' player are too numerous to count. For one, the Nets offer him the chance to once again become "the central cog" on an NBA franchise. Secondly, Irving was raised in South Orange, New Jersey, bordering New York City/New York State. Time will tell, as Irving is among the 5 notable K's up for grabs in NBA Free Agency. Once the first of "The K's" signs their new deal, the other remaining "big name" free agents will sort themselves out accordingly. These are the dire moments in which front office types earn their keep.