Kyler Murray has been having a phenomenal season with the Arizona Cardinals so far. Heading into last night's game against the Green Bay Packers, the Cardinals were 7-0 and were the last remaining undefeated team in the entire league. The Packers were going to be their toughest test yet, and in the end, they lost by a score of 24-21, despite mounting a comeback in the second half.

Murray had his issues during the game as he threw for two interceptions, including a pick on the final drive which ultimately secured the win for the Packers. Overall, it was a game to forget, especially since Murray found himself limping off the field afterward with an ankle injury.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Cardinals fans were concerned about the injury and whether or not it would mean anything for Murray going forward. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Murray spoke about the issue after the game and noted that he is doing just fine, and should be good to go for the team's next match. Of course, it is going to be up to the training staff as to whether or not he is truly ready to play, however, Murray's recent comments should bring relief to Cardinals supporters.

