This past weekend, the NFC West race got that much more interesting as the Los Angeles Rams came through with a win against the Indianapolis Colts while the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Philadelphia Eagles. Meanwhile, the Arizona Cardinals won their match against the Minnesota Vikings, and the Seattle Seahawks fell to the Tennessee Titans.

With the Cardinals winning and the Seahawks losing, there has been a debate centered around Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson. This debate was carried forth on ESPN's First Take, with Stephen A. Smith offering a surprising hot take. As you will see in the clip below, he makes the claim that he would prefer Murray at this particular moment in time.

"I'm fully aware of the greatness of Russell Wilson," Smith explained. "He's special. But ladies and gentlemen, Kyler Murray is putting everyone on notice. This brother has nearly passed for over 700 yards in two games this season. Seven touchdowns, just three interceptions. He's completed over 73 percent of his passes and I'm looking at this dude just make things happen. He's got an arm. When you talk about a guy who can move in and out of the pocket, extend plays, and create opportunities for his offense. In terms of running with the football, there is no one better than him other than Lamar Jackson."

In his first two seasons in the NFL, Kyler Murray showed tremendous upside although he wasn't able to get his team to the playoffs. Now, he is in his third season and he looks poised to lead his team to at least the Wild Card round. As Smith noted, if he keeps this up, the Cardinals could very well be a threat to play spoiler in a loaded NFC West division.