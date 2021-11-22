The new poster child for the far-right, Kyle Rittenhouse said in a recent interview that he's "not a racist person" and actually supports the Black Lives Matter movement, which seems strange considering what he was arrested for, as well as subsequent photos showing him with the Proud Boys, a hateful group that definitely does not support BLM.

Following his controversial acquittal last week after shooting and killing two people, and injuring a third, during a protest following Jacob Blake's shooting in Kenosha, Kyle Rittenhouse sat down for an interview with Tucker Carlson, where he told viewers that he's not a racist person and supports the Black Lives Matter movement.



Sean Krajacic-Pool/Getty Images

"This case has nothing to do with race. It never had anything to do with race. It had to do with the right to self-defense," said the 18-year old. "I'm not a racist person. I support the BLM movement, I support peacefully demonstrating [...] The jury reached the correct verdict -- self-defense is not illegal. I'm glad that everything went well. We made it through the hard part."

Rittenhouse's case has made headlines for the last several months, and that has only intensified in the last week following his acquittal. Many are displeased with the result of his trial, especially about the judge's conduct, who argued that Rittenhouse's victims should not be referred to as "victims" and allowed the teenager to select his own jurors.

Rittenhouse's interview with Tucker Carlson is airing on Monday night. What do you think about him saying he's not racist and supports BLM?

[via]