Former child star Kyle Massey is a wanted in the state of Washington in relation to his immoral communication with a minor case. According to TMZ, a judge signed off on a $100K arrest warrant for Massey after he failed to appear at his arraignment on Monday morning in King County. Prosecutors said Massey skipped out on the court date, even after it was pushed back.



Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

The actor who played the role of Cory Baxter on Disney previously missed out on his arraignment date in June so it was re-scheduled to this month. Massey's lawyer, Lee Hutton, said that the legal team attempted to contact the D.A.'s office to no avail. He added that Massey was never served any papers and that his legal team is "concerned with the misrepresentations made in court. Indeed, we will move forward to defend these allegations but also determine why due process has not been followed."

The King County's District Attorney's office responded to the state, declaring that they never received any sort of communication from Massey's legal team.