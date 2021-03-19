Kyle Lowry is easily one of the most important players in the history of the Toronto Raptors franchise. Ever since coming to the team about a decade ago, Lowry has been a stud for the team and he even helped them win their first and only championship back in 2019. Since winning the title, fans have been wondering whether or not Lowry would finish his career in Toronto. With his contract expiring soon, the Raptors have had big decisions to make, and rumors have been circulating that Lowry could be dealt sooner rather than later.

Well, according to Canadian broadcast station TSN, Lowry is most likely staying put. Reporter Josh Lewenberg noted that sources around the team seem to think that Lowry and the Raptors want him to remain with the franchise, at least for now.

Of course, a trade could still go down but at this point, Raptors fans should breathe a sigh of relief knowing that their franchise player is probably going to stay. The Raptors have had a solid recovery from their early-season woes and heading into the postseason, Lowry would be an essential player for any sort of playoff run.

With the NBA trade deadline taking place on March 25th, be sure to keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images