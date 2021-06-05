While the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from the NBA Playoffs on Thursday night, the team still has a lot to look forward to next year. The summer will give LeBron James and Anthony Davis enough time to get healthy, all while the team will be able to make some big moves in the offseason in order to improve the team. Meanwhile, young players like Kyle Kuzma will be returning, which will certainly help keep some depth to the roster.

Following the Lakers' loss on Thursday, Kuzma spoke to reporters about how he felt throughout the season and whether or not he is leaving the season with confidence. As Kuzma explained, he has seen it all while with the Lakers and that he just wants to continue getting better. His comments confirm the idea that he still wants to be a Laker, and we're sure Rob Pelinka will be happy to hear that.

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

“I’ve been through a bunch of different eras here — a rebuilding stage, LeBron’s first year here and figuring out and win championships and then this year," Kuzma said. “Only speaking for myself I think this year I made incredible strides of becoming a winning player, making the right play, being a real valuable asset on a defensive end. I got a lot of growth in me. I can’t wait to get there.”

While fans have been tough on Kuzma, there is no doubt that he is a solid player, who can give this team a lot of offense when he's dialed in.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more updates from the basketball world.