Twitter can be a horrible place during the NBA playoffs if you're a player that is. For the fans, it is an incredible place to maneuver as fanbases ruthlessly go at each other, all while jokes and slander fly like no one's business. When players aren't living up to their hype, the comments can be quite brutal and over the past few months, it has become a trend to envision a player being sent overseas if they continue to play poorly.

A perfect example of this happened last night as the Lakers were eliminated at the hands of the Phoenix Suns. No one was putting the blame on LeBron James as fans recognized that his supporting cast was just not living up to their contracts. Kyle Kuzma was hit the worst with such slander, while Andre Drummond also caught some pretty negative comments.

Harry How/Getty Images

As you can see in the tweets below, fans joked about Kuzma's upcoming trip to the Chinese Basketball Association, where he would get to choose between the Shanghai Sharks and the Guangdong Tigers. These are two teams that are mainstays in this meme, and we will certainly continue to see this type of slander throughout the playoffs.

For players, these comments can certainly be annoying although if they stay off social media the day after each game, they can easily come out of it unscathed.