Kyle Kuzma has cemented himself as a polarizing figure in the basketball world. The young Los Angeles Lakers star has shown flashes of brilliance at times although on some nights, Kuzma's name immediately starts trending on Twitter as fans voice their frustrations with his effort. Regardless of what you might think of Kuzma, there is no denying that he is stylish and a player with a ton of flash. With this in mind, it should be no surprise that he has his own sneaker deal with the likes of Puma.

Now, Kuzma is going to have his very own signature shoe, that was co-designed by himself. This sneaker was revealed today and it is officially being dubbed the Puma All-Pro Kuzma Mid. As you can see from the images below, the shoe has a mid-top silhouette with a chunky gum midsole. Meanwhile, the upper contains white and black overlays with rope laces that wrap around the heel.

This is certainly a unique design for a basketball shoe but when you consider how Kuzma is big into fashion, it makes sense that he would want to come through with something that looks like a designer sneaker.

These are going to be dropping on November 27th so if you're a fan of these, start saving your money. Give us your opinion on this new silhouette, in the comments below.

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images