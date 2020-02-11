Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma inked a multi-year deal with PUMA Basketball prior to the start of the 2019-20 season, as he became the one of the new faces of the revived brand. This week, Kuzma will reportedly help Puma usher in their latest and greatest basketball sneaker - the Puma Sky.

According to PUMA, the kicks will initially launch in two colorways, including an all-over white and cream "Sky Dreamer" option and a white & navy "Sky Modern" design. Both kicks are equipped with PUMA Hoops tech, including the brand’s signature ProFoam cushioning and high-abrasion grip for peak stability.

The new on-court silhouette, a relaunch from the original style worn in the ‘80s, is a much different look than the low-top Puma Clyde Hardwood that the brand's ambassadors have been repping on the court this season. The mid-top design features a combination of mesh, leather and suede, highlighted by an ankle strap and a thick, padded ankle collar akin to the Ralph Sampson model of old.

The Sky Dreamer colorway will be available in-stores and online via PUMA.com starting Thursday, February 13th, followed by the "Sky Modern" iteration on Saturday, February 15th. Both will retail for $130. Check out the official images below.

