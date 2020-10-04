NBA fans have launched a petition to suggest that Kyle Kuzma not being given a ring if the Los Angeles Lakers win the NBA Finals because he "is a fuckboi."

Douglas P. DeFelice / Getty Images

"Kyle Kuzma should not get a ring if the Lakers win," the petition, which has been signed by over 5,000 fans, is titled. "Kyle Kuzma is a f*ckboi and he shouldn't get a ring if the LA Lakers win the 2020 NBA Finals," its creators go on to explain.

It's very likely the 2020 NBA Finals end with Kuzma earning a championship ring. The Lakers are currently up 2-0 in the series, winning by 10 or more points each game. In Game 1, Kuzma recorded just three points on 1-7 field goals. He marginally improved in Game 2 with 11 points on 3-8 field goals.

“I’m just embracing my role. It’s never about scoring right now, especially with the role I’m in,” Kuzma said after Game 2. “It’s just really about coming in and playing with energy, get stops defensively. When my number is called just be ready. I think that’s what I did tonight”.

Game 3 of the NBA Finals will tip-off at 7:30 PM, Sunday. The Heat's Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic are both listed as doubtful for the matchup.

