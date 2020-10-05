Kyle Kuzma has had to endure a whole lot of slander from Los Angeles Lakers fans this season. This is mostly due to the fact that his play has been fairly inconsistent, which has led to some frustration amongst the fans. In fact, some malicious fans took to the internet recently with a petition asking for Kuzma to not get a championship ring should the Lakers end up winning the title. It's a pretty cruel way to treat the man, especially since has proven himself to be a great scorer when he's on a hot streak.

Last night, Kuzma had himself a decent game although it wasn't enough for the purple and gold as they ended up losing by 11 points. Following the game, Kuzma was asked whether or not he was worried about what social media would say. The young Lakers star noted that he couldn't care less what social media has to say and that he only goes to Twitter for jokes.

Moving forward, we're sure LeBron James, Kuzma and the rest of the Lakers will figure this out as they remain up 2-1 in the NBA Finals. Game 4 goes down on Tuesday and if history is an indication of anything, the Lakers are due for a huge bounce-back game.