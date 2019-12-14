Kyle Dion Wins Cuffing Season With "Stay the Night"

So, this is what it's come to.

This year, the restoration of R&B's glory has been more apparent than ever before in the past decade. For that, we have to thank music's relatively low barrier to entry and the dissolution of gatekeepers dictating the genre's journey as the 21st century trudges along. From the depths of SoundCloud's heyday have emerged a class of definitive voices clearly steering mainstream R&B's sound as the next decade gets underway.

Among those voices is one Kyle Dion who, equipped with a knack for presentation and one a defining ear for soulful creations, enchanted listeners with the arrival of his SUGA concept album this year, led by the buttery "Brown" single. When Halloween came around, he flexed his genre-blending muscle with "Dead." Now, he's returned to the blueprint of cuts like "Brown," employing his signature falsettos and nostalgic production to create "Stay the Night."

On the selection, produced by Chris Hartz, Dion serenades about the end of a rendezvous, expressing his umbrage with retreating to a lonely bed. It's safe to say that the track is set to score colder nights to come. Enjoy.

Quotable Lyrics

Lay it down, turn you on your side baby

Make a ni--a nearly cry when I'm up inside, yeah yeah

Now the lights are turnin' on and you're about to leave again

But I just wanna tell you "No

Don't go, won't you wanna sleep with me tonight?

You always have to say goodbye