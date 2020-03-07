mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

KXNG CROOKED Drops "Convertible Bars"

Karlton Jahmal
March 07, 2020 12:50
Convertible Bars
Bars on bars.


Jadakiss isn't the only rap vet dropping a lyrically laden project this week. KXNG CROOKED is back in the building with enough bars to keep a prison block stocked. CROOKED dropped off The Sixteen Chapelan EP that is brief but heavy in content. Near the end of the project, KXNG CROOKED blesses us with "Convertible Bars," a track lacking a chorus.

Although the cookie-cutter "verse/chorus/verse" method is what we're used to, it's always refreshing when rappers just go off for elongated verses without a hook. KXNG CROOKED flows smoothly over the instrumental, which sounds like it was sampled from a 90's racing game. The lyricism is top-notch here, as expected, but the beat makes it a track that you can throw on as background music as well. Whether you're hanging on to every bar or you're just vibing to the beat, "Convertible Bars" delivers. 

Quotable Lyrics
Don't step to the God,
Unless it's murder you search for
You started from the bottom?
Your bottom must be the first floor
Mine is the Earth's core

