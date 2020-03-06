KXNG CROOKED Continues To Impress With "The Sixteen Chapel" EP

Not many artists can make a five-pack EP with a punch like The Sixteen Chapel, but KXNG CROOKED is a talent all his own. The Long Beach, California emcee has had a long-running career in the music industry and he returns with an EP that reminds the masses why his name is respected in the game.

KXNG CROOKED recently popped up on Eminem's Music to Be Murdered By alongside his fellow Slaughterhouse members Royce Da 5'9" and Joell Ortiz. Last year he delivered his Menace to Sobriety EP and his collaborative album Gravitas with Bronze Nazareth. Crook and Frost Gamble gave is Kxngs Wear Gold in 2018, but the California rapper hasn't gifted fans with a full-length, KXNG CROOKED studio project since 2017's Good vs. Evil II: The Red Empire. We'll take all the Crooked projects we can get, so give The Sixteen Chapel a few spins and let us know your favorite bars.

Tracklist

1. San Diego 2010

2. Rap Shyt

3. The Dream Tapes

4. Convertible Bars

5. Steinway & Sons