KXNG CROOKED Is Back In Full Force On "San Diego 2010"

KXNG Crooked had one of the most impressive yet overlooked years in 2019. Truthfully, there wasn't anyone who had kept the same type of output at such a high standard as Crooked. The Weeklys series ran its course by the end of the year but that doesn't mean he's done yet. Earlier this week, he blessed fans with his latest single, "San Diego 2010." Off of his forthcoming project, The Sixteen Chapel that drops tonight, his technical skills are sharp as ever as he tears through a soulful, laid backbeat, matching his West Coast soul with East Coast mafioso bars. "Smokin' with the windows low, I blow out a chemtrail/ Goin' to meet a plug, my cousin gave me the intel," he raps. "But I don't know 'em from Adam, could be a dirty snitch/ The thought of new money in temptin', Eve was a curvy bitch."

Keep your eyes peeled for his new mixtape dropping tonight.

Quotable Lyrics

But I guess he showed us the coke to prove he didn't scam us

Behind the scenes, the hustle ain't Hollywood glitz and glamour

I told 'em let's speak further and make the plan kevlar

I'm headin' back to my suite, the Fairmont, Grand Del-Mar