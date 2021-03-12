KSI, YUNGBLUD & Polo G Catch A Groove On "Patience"

KSI follows his previous single "Don't Play" with a shocking new release featuring YUNGBLOOD and Polo G. Titled "Patience," the UK artist's new single serves as a preview of his upcoming follow-up to his acclaimed 2020 album Dissimulation, and its disparate line-up of artist surprisingly makes for an amazing collaboration and a sleek pop crossover record.

"Patience" is a massive ensemble track that features all three artists shining on a fresh pop-sensible record. Similar to Sonny Digital's recently released single "Dance," the KSI, YUNGBLUD, and Polo G collaboration gives a nod to pop nostalgia and heavily channels a disco vibe. "Patience" begins with an impressive Polo G feature, that remains heartfelt and brutally honest despite the Chicago rapper's sonic experimentation.

Although YUNGBLUD doesn't get a verse of his own, the weird! artist absolutely crushes the chorus and furthers the single's magnetic vibe. As the lead artist, KSI takes a slight backseat to his collaborators, but his performances on the song's second verse and bridge fit the song perfectly. With Polo G, YUNGBLUD, and KSI's contributions all put together, "Patience" is an unexpectedly superb collaboration.

Listen to KSI's latest single below, and get ready for the artist's second album.

Quotable Lyrics

No patience, I've had enough

Spent too much time through these phases, it's just not addin' up

Felt all alone on those stages, wanna get my passion up

It's over, pack it up