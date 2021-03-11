Sonny Digital Unleashes Party-Ready Track "Dance"

Sonny Digital has an extensive catalog as a producer, having worked with Grammy Award-winning, platinum-certified, and chart-topping acts such as Beyoncé, Travis Scott, Kanye West, 21 Savage, and countless other well-known artists. Throughout his success as a producer, however, Sonny Digital has slowly been creeping towards the microphone as well, thus giving his career a second life as a solo artist. Recently, in honor of the Atlanta-based artist's 30th birthday, he has unleashed a new track that's sure to slash through any preconceived notions you had about his artistry.

Sonny Digital's latest single "Dance," apart from its gorgeous production, is a surface-level track about wanting to dance. The funky, disco-inspired song kicks off with the producer's signature "Sonny rollin' grams of wax" tax before settling into a vibe that evokes the same feeling that made Pharrell and Daft Punk's "Get Lucky" such a smash record, so it's an unexpected, yet tasteful, new sonic direction for the well-known Hip-Hop producer to embark upon. At a runtime of four minutes, getting lost in the nostalgic simplicity of "Dance" is joyously unavoidable, making Sonny Digital's new single an easy addition to any party or kickback playlists.

Are you feeling the Grammy-nominated producer and artist's latest release?

Quotable Lyrics

If it's a limit, then we gon' go

But it ain't no limit, to where I can go

And my love is like a black hole

'Cause you never know where that go

Go to dance every twenty-four

If you want to move get up on the floor, yeah