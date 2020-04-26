Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler are calling it quits on their 10-year relationship. Kristin took to her Instagram Sunday morning to announce that she & Jay are getting a divorce.

Kristin wrote, "With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of."

Timothy Hiatt/ Getty Images

She wanted to make it clear that nothing happened, but just two people growing apart. "This is just the situation of two people growing apart." Check out her heartfelt announcement (below).

Kristin and Jay first met during a Chicago Bears preseason game back in 2010 and eventually married in 2013. They had a son, Camden Jack, who was born in 2012 and another son, Jaxon Wyatt, who was born in 2014, followed by a daughter, Saylor James, born the following year. It’s unclear at the moment who will retain custody of the kids or if they’ll co-parent, but we wish them the best moving forward. Oh, and Kristin is looking a nice bag coming her way too.