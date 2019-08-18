As if it wasn't tempting enough to see Krispy Kreme doughnuts at your local grocery store or gas station, or simply to have a Krispy Kreme location within driving distance of you, the loved (and resented) doughnut chain will be launching a delivery service. And to make the delivery process even easier, you will be able to place orders through their website! That's right. A dozen of those beautiful golden rings, just for you, at the click of a button.

KK will first rollout this new service by offering it in only in fifteen states, sticking to about a five mile radius from every location. “One day, we would love to deliver to the moon via unicorn,” the company jokes on its website. But you can check whether your state is eligible in the list below. And if your state isn't listed there, you can enter your zip code and e-mail address at krispykreme.com to be notified when your local store starts delivering (or you could not do that if you prefer not to know). The options for order will be boxes of doughnut dozens, coffee brew boxes and bottled beverages. Enjoy!

Initial states eligible for delivery:

Georgia

Alabama

California

Florida

Illinois

Kentucky

Kansas

New York

New Jersey

Maryland

Ohio

North Carolina

South Carolina

Tennessee

West Virginia

Virginia

Pennsylvania

Mississippi

Michigan

Louisiana

Indiana

Delaware

District Of Columbia

Oklahoma