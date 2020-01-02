KOTA The Friend Shares Final Release of 2019 With "THIEVES"

KOTA The Friend has touched down to squeeze out one last arrival before focusing on 2020'soutputs.

Arriving with "THIEVES" on Tuesday, the Brooklyn-bred emcee delivered on a new offering that finds him ending 2-19on a mellow vibe and making a case for the success that awaits KOTA in the coming ear should everything align itself.

"I dropped FOTO this year, It took me places I’d never thought I’d end up,"KOTA reflected on his full-length outing ahead of the New Year. " It was a dense piece of art. Idk when I'm gonna drop another album because FOTO is so close to my heart. I am looking forward to dropping new music + collabs in 2020."

Quotable Lyrics

You had a rough life

I don't know one like you

You rose above that

And drew from the sunlight that you never seen

Guess you believed, daughter of dreams

Caught up in schemes