KOTA The Friend Is Chill, Confident & Cool On His New Single "VOLVO"

After dropping a new LP on us last week in the form of Lyrics To GO Vol. 1, KOTA The Friend is already in album mode again with a new song titled "VOLVO" that's set to be the first single off his upcoming sophomore project.

On "VOLVO," a smooth and serenading banger that sounds best with a cup of coffee and noise-canceling headphones on full volume, KOTA keeps the vibe laid-back throughout the entire song. Far from mumble rap but close to it in volume, his voice stays just above a whisper while the bars ring loud with confidence and a bit of braggadocio. However, with the wildfire year he had in 2019 after dropping his critically-acclaimed debut album FOTO, we say the good kid KOTA deserves to get off a few "feeling myself" moments for the new decade. Overall, it's just good to hear something new from one of the more promising up-and-coming emcees entering the game.

Listen to "VOLVO" by KOTA The Friend below, and let us know if you rock with this one by sounding off down in the comments:

Quotable Lyrics:

All real no fake, no new news

No subways, no choo choos, nah nah

Sad boy, sit up in the crib for the whole day

My girl ain't up in the mix, she a no name

Winter time, playing Cold Train on a snow day

Stayin' warm with an old flame so it's okay, yeah

Good day, good son, good head too

Good champagne, sip it in the bedroom

Bike ride by the river, gotta get loose

Big smile on my face, I'm a blessed fool