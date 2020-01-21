KOTA The Friend Drops Off New Project "Lyrics To GO Vol. 1"

We're not even a month into 2020 and we're getting some pretty fire releases so far. The latest coming from KOTA The Friend who just came through with his latest project, Lyrics To GO To Vol. 1. For anyone who's been looking for bars and some soulful production, this project finds a perfect balance between the two. With ten tracks in total, the rapper's latest body of work follows the release of 2019's FOTO which dropped less than a year ago.

This could be an indication of how big of a year Kota has in store in 2020. With the new project out, it was previously announced that he would be performing at Governor's Ball in New York this summer. Make sure you keep your eyes peeled for KOTA The Friend this year and check out his new project below.