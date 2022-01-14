Kota the Friend Delivers Featureless 10-Track Project, "Lyrics to GO, Vol. 3"

Bi-Coastal KOTA is back. On Friday, January 14th, the 29-year-old New York rapper shared a featureless project that sees him get super vulnerable with listeners over 10 tracks.

"Lyrics to GO Vol. III is Out now on all streaming platforms! Go stream it, share it with a friend, put it in your story & show love! This project is super personal and I hope it helps you as much as making it has helped me! Peace!" KOTA captioned an Instagram post from early this morning, also shouting out a handful of people who helped with mixing and producing the project.

Before giving us the entire record, the "Colorado" hitmaker shared a single called "Dear Fear" last Friday, which sees him get introspective while rapping over jazz-influenced production. "I been givin' all of my energy to my real ones/If you gon' flip the script on your homie it's fuck a day one/Resmaa told me why is you wallowin', pick your face up/It's life reps, all preparation for when yo' day comes," he spits at the end of the first verse.

What's your favourite song from Lyrics to GO, Vol. III? Let us know in the comments.

Tracklist:

1. Scapegoat

2. Twenty-Nine

3. Bitter

4. Prodigal Son

5. Breathe

6. For Troubled Boys

7. Dear Fear

8. Shame

9. BOY

10. Cherry Beach