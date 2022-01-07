Kota The Friend Drops "Dear Fear" Ahead Of "Lyrics To Go Vol. III" Album Release

Throughout the holiday season, album releases are usually on a downturn, but now that the celebrations are behind us, artists are storming social media with announcements of new projects and tours. Next Friday (January 14) is shaping up to a massive release date and it looks like Kota The Friend is adding his name to the list of records to look out for.

The Brooklyn-born-and-raised rapper often impresses with his bars, and this time, he offers up a new single, "Dear Fear," said to be featured on his forthcoming project, Lyrics To Go Vol III. The second installment of his series was shared just about this time last year, and although that 10-track project only totaled a little over 15 minutes, Hip Hop audiences praised Kota's efforts.

Over the jazzy production of "Dear Fear"—a raw, piano-laced, ethereal placement crafted by Mike Baretz & âe madonna—Kota gets introspective as he reflects on love, loss, growth, and personal truths. Stream "Dear Fear"' and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Like we should start this book club

Reading really been helping me

I'm learning to communicate healthily

This is wealth for me

But you ain't tryna hear it you hurting

And yeah I get it

But it's time for me to get up and get to where I am headed