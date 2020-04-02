Kooda B, an associate of 6ix9ine who had his own part to play in the unraveling of Tekashi and the rapper's highly-publicized trial, was granted release from prison yesterday because he was deemed a high-risk for the COVID-19 virus.

We reported yesterday how Judge Engelmayer granted Kintea "Kooda B" McKenzie's temporary release from the MCCC, following a letter from Kooda's lawyer, Lisa Scolari. However, it looks like Engelmayer is now questioning his decision.

Following his release, Kooda B went on Instagram Live to celebrate, and apparently, Engelmayer caught wind of the video. As reported by Complex, the judge wrote in response, that the video "appears to reflect Mr. McKenzie partying in very close proximity to numerous others." This is a problem, considering "that his high-risk medical condition required his separation from others to minimize the risk of his contracting COVID-19."

The judge continued, "[T]he conduct depicted on the video suggests a complete lack of concern by Mr. McKenzie for avoidance of contagion of himself and others." Not only this, but Kooda is potentially celebrating with gang members in the video in question, which means it "may reflect one or more violation(s) of the defendant’s terms of temporary release."

Judge Engelmayer is demanding that Kooda B's attorney, Lisa Scolari, and the government send him letters by 5 PM on Friday to explain their side of the story. We'll keep you posted on any new developments in Kooda B's situation.

In the meantime, we await the possible release of 6ix9ine.

