Koffee Takes Gunna To The Islands On "W"

Ever since the release of "Toast," Koffee has been making her rounds as one of the most talented young artists out right now. The 19-year-old Jamaican singer released Rapture EP earlier this year that produced singles such as "Toast," "Raggamuffin," and "Rapture." She's working with Rihanna on R9 which seems like it might have the same fate as Detox. Needless to say, she's been having a hell of a year.

Today, she returned with her first new single since the Rapture EP with, "W." Getting some assistance from Gunna, she takes the ATL rapper to the islands for a reggae-infused anthem. Although the winter is nearing, Koffee is back with another anthem to boost your spirits during the cold season.

Gunna continues to showcase his versatility with his latest record. After an already successful year of being one of the most sought feature guests in the game, we'll see how he levels up in 2020.

Quotable Lyrics

We some warriors

Looking at your heart through the Cartier

Penthouse at the top of the Aria

She got locked, Rastafari, yeah

Mi know wagwan at the party, yeah