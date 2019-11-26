mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Koffee Takes Gunna To The Islands On "W"

Aron A.
November 26, 2019 13:26
W
Koffee Feat. Gunna

Gunna makes it an island ting with Koffee.


Ever since the release of "Toast," Koffee has been making her rounds as one of the most talented young artists out right now. The 19-year-old Jamaican singer released Rapture EP earlier this year that produced singles such as "Toast," "Raggamuffin," and "Rapture." She's working with Rihanna on R9 which seems like it might have the same fate as Detox. Needless to say, she's been having a hell of a year.

Today, she returned with her first new single since the Rapture EP with, "W." Getting some assistance from Gunna, she takes the ATL rapper to the islands for a reggae-infused anthem. Although the winter is nearing, Koffee is back with another anthem to boost your spirits during the cold season.

Gunna continues to showcase his versatility with his latest record. After an already successful year of being one of the most sought feature guests in the game, we'll see how he levels up in 2020.

Quotable Lyrics
We some warriors
Looking at your heart through the Cartier
Penthouse at the top of the Aria
She got locked, Rastafari, yeah
Mi know wagwan at the party, yeah

Koffee
