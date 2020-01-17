Kodie Shane & Trippie Redd Keep It Real On New Track "NO RAP KAP"

In 2019, Kodie Shane released two full-length projects. The first being the six-song EP, Stay Tuned (2019) featuring verses from Rich The Kid, Lil Yachty, and more and the second musical offering being a collaborative effort alongside Rosco P. entitled, N.R.G. (2019). Now, the 21-year-old multitalented songwriter is continuing to release content this time in the form of a music video for her single "NO RAP KAP" featuring Trippie Redd.

Kodie Shane's background harmonies carry the main melodies for the instrumental while the semi-funky bassline dominates the beat. Kodie Shane switches from crooning to delivering bars in double-time while Trippie Redd utilizes his verse to take shots at his opposition.

In the visuals for "NO RAP KAP," both Kodie Shane and Trippie Redd are picked up off the street by the 'Kap Task Force' and are individually interrogated by investigators. With both parties refusing to cooperate with authorities, they agitate their capturers while they deliver their aggressive bars in dimly lit settings similar to that of a scene in the 1997 superhero film, Batman & Robin. After both parties refused to budge, both Trippie Redd and Kodie Shane were released and an additional third suspect was brought in as the video comes to a close.

This isn't the first time that Kodie Shane and Trippie have collaborated on music together and it most likely won't be their last. And while Kodie Shane might have struggled with acceptance from hip-hop heads early on in her career, her dedication, resilience, and artistry have proved exactly why she's here to remain as a mainstay in the culture for years to come. Check out the visuals for "NO RAP KAP" in the video provided below.

Quotable Lyrics

Uh, my girl like girls (Yeah, yeah), and he like girls

Don't buy her diamonds, I like to buy pearls

She want me but she just can't be my girl

She want me but she belong to the world

Gave her the moon but she wanted the world

I'm in a foreign, almost hit the curb

My big brother wanna fuck on my girl

She brought her friend but I wanted her first

I don't know how much I need for a verse