Ever since Donald Trump gave a presidential pardon to Kodak Black for his prison release, Kodak has been a huge supporter of the former president.

On Saturday (Nov. 20), Kodak tweeted his desire to put Trump back in the White House: "Bring Trump Back."

Kodak Black was freed by Trump in January this year, just as Trump relinquished his position as president. Yak was behind bars since March 2020 on federal weapons charges.

In March of this year, Kodak was seen rocking a Donald Trump Make America Great Again hat, with an autograph from president 45 on it. He attributed his relationship with Trump to both of them being geminis, as Kodak's birthday is June 11 and Trump's June 14: "I'm a real one, Trump's a real one. We Geminis. Pops, you know Pops, my lawyer [Bradford Cohen], I call him Pops like my daddy, know what I'm sayin'. He know Trump like that, so it's like, Trump know what's up. We both Geminis. His birthday two days after mine. He be down here and stuff. Palm Beach."

Two months later, Kodak said he had a dream about Trump, and continued to show his affection for him: "Had a dream bout trump last night, I love dat n***a."

Most recently, Kodak told DJ Akademiks in October that he wanted to return the favor to Trump by supporting him more: "I would come through for that boy. I'm embedded. I wanna wash his hand. He looked out for me greatly. I wanna pull through for that boy. Trump, who you got pressure with?"





It seems that Kodak is fully on board for a potential Trump 2024 campaign.