Kodak Black Tells A Complicated Love Story On "Love & War"

Alex Zidel
December 15, 2021 09:34
Kodak Black comes through with his new single "Love & War."


Kodak Black isn't taking a break in the fourth quarter. Refusing to let up, the Florida rapper is following up on his standout performance at Rolling Loud Los Angeles with the release of his new single "Love & War." The track follows the release of "Closure" a few days ago.

The song's cover artwork shows Kodak holding hands with his girlfriend as a heart of smoke explodes in the sky, with soldiers at war behind them. It's a great representation of what the rapper discusses in his lyrics, singing that "she wants love but I want war." 

The chorus to "Love & War" was previously used for Kodak's feature on Shoreline Mafia's 2020 song "On The Low."

The complicated love story comes at the end of a terrific annual campaign for Kodak, who stunned audiences with songs including "Super Gremlin," "Z Look Jamaican," and "Feelin' Peachy."

Check out "Love & War" below and let us know what you think.


Quotable Lyrics:

Could you send me a flick? I'ma send you a dick pic when I'm horny
If I kiss you on yo' lips, would you tell your sisters in the mornin'?
Would you keep it a secret? Like, I ain't felt this way before
Wanna tell you that I like you, but I don't, 'cause I'm not sure
I just take her heart and score, then I love her 'til she sore
I just break her heart in fours, then I don't want her anymore
If I eat it, could I treat it? Could I beat it with my sword?

