Kodak Black Is All About Going On Cute Dates In Video For "Don't Leave Me"

Kodak Black gets vulnerable in the visual for "Don't Leave Me."

Ever since coming home from prison, Kodak Black has been looking to reinvent himself artistically. Fans are always anticipating new Kodak tracks and with his latest project Haitian Boy Kodak, he gave his supporters eight new songs to listen to. The last song on the album is called "Don't Leave Me" and one could make the argument that this is the most emotional track on the entire project. Throughout the song, he raps about his love life and his current partner who he wants to give the world to. This kind of emotional honesty is refreshing to hear from Kodak and it has now translated into a cute music video, which can be seen above.

As you can see, the music video is filled with lovely montages of Kodak going on nice dates with his girl. From a dinner in the park to an evening at Top Golf, Kodak seems to be living the life alongside his queen. The instrumental is filled with piano lines and lyrically, Kodak seems to be in love, although he knows things can go awry at any moment. Regardless, this is a new side of Kodak and it's one that will surely be appreciated by those who want to see him grow as both an artist and as a person.