Kodak Black and Lil Uzi Vert will forever be connected to one another as they were both on the 2016 XXL Freshman list. They ended up in the same cypher together and in the eyes of many, it was the greatest XXL cypher of all time. Since that time, they have both been able to build incredibly successful careers, and there is no doubt that they have a ton of respect for one another.

As it turns out, the two artists still keep in contact with one another. For instance, the two were recently on Facetime with each other, and Kodak went on to post the exchange on Instagram. He also made sure to include a hilarious caption that will certainly have people thinking about the City Girls.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

"We're brothers by marriage," Kodak wrote. Of course, this could be a reference to the fact that Kodak has had a thing for Yung Miami, all while Uzi continues to date JT. The Kodak and Yung Miami stuff has always been a weird side story, and fans are definitely going to be thinking about it with this recent IG post. Hopefully, Yung Miami doesn't take offense.





As for the friendship between Uzi and Kodak, perhaps it could lead to a new collaboration between the two, in the future. After all, who wouldn't want to hear this given their long history?