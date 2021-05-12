It's safe to say Kodak Black didn’t have the best experience at Cracker Barrel restaurant this week. In fact, the Florida rapper said he found a staple in his eggs. Taking to twitter yesterday, the Florida rapper shared a picture of his breakfast, consisting of bacon, eggs, and sausage. But when you look closer at the eggs, you can see there’s a legit staple in his food.

"SMH @ Cracker Barrel, Found A Dam Staple In My Eggs This Morning," Kodak captioned the picture. The rapper included an upset and yelling face emoji along with it (see tweet below).

Shortly after, Kodak's lawyer Bradford Cohen reposted the picture on his own Instagram with the caption, saying, "@crackerbarrel staples in the eggs? I will expect a call ð." I guess it helps to have a lawyer on speed dial.

The staple situation comes on the heels of Kodak getting some brand new ink on his eyelids. As we reported, the rapper showed off his latest body ink which included the words "Red Rum" tattooed in red on each eyelid. For those of you who don't understand, "redrum" is murder spelled backward and was made famous by the Stephen King film The Shining.