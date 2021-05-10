When Kodak Black returned from his latest stint in prison, the rapper kicked off a new chapter in his life by getting a massive tattoo over his forehead. Apparently, that wasn't the only piece that the rapper felt like adding to his face because, on Monday, he debuted another new tattoo, this time getting the word "Murder" inked over his eyelids.

People have been reacting to Kodak Black's latest ink acquisition: red ink spelling out "Murder" over his eyes. The tattoo is nearly illegible with his eyes open but once he closes them, you can see that he's got murder on his mind. Yak hasn't posted about the tattoo yet-- the only existing video is from a user on TikTok named @1kexotic_, who only has one upload. The video shows the rapper with all of his chains on, placing an emphasis on the new tattoo over his eyes.

This comes shortly after Kodak was sentenced in his sexual assault case, pleading guilty to first-degree assault and battery. He was sentenced to 10 years suspended to 18 months probation. Many feel that the rapper got off easy in this case.

Let us know what you think of Kodak Black's new eye tattoos. Are you feeling them? Are you not? Let us know in the comments.



Prince Williams/Getty Images