Kobe Bryant will be inducted into the Basketball Hall Of Fame on Saturday and it is going to be a very emotional moment. After passing away back in January of 2020, it was announced that Kobe would be inducted alongside two of his biggest rivals in Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett. It was only fitting that it would be this way, and fans can't wait to see the speeches that will be given by Vanessa Bryant and Michael Jordan.

Last night, the Hall Of Fame had a small banquet where they gave out the rings and Hall Of Fame jackets to the recipients. Vanessa and Natalia Bryant accepted the items and in an emotional moment, Kobe's oldest daughter Natalia put on the jacket while the crowd chanted "Kobe."

Vanessa looked incredibly proud of her daughter and it was a moment that left a lot of people with tears in their eyes. Kobe's death is still incredibly difficult to process and it's hard to believe he won't get to see his Hall of Fame induction. While this may be the case, his family is committed to honoring his legacy, and Saturday is set to be a celebratory day. We're sure Kobe would be incredibly proud if he was here to witness it.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images