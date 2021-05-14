If you are a big fan of Kobe Bryant, then the Undefeated x Nike Kobe 5 Protro is probably a shoe you might want to consider copping. The nickname for the shoe is "Hall of Fame" as it honors Bryant's upcoming induction into the Basketball Hall Of Fame. Of course, Kobe is extremely deserving of this honor and following his death, this will certainly be an emotional affair.

The shoe was originally released on Wednesday, May 12th and as you can imagine, the shoe sold out immediately. With its mostly gold upper and purple highlights, this is a shoe that pays tribute to Kobe's legacy with the Los Angeles Lakers and how he was able to win five titles throughout his career. All of the little details are special in their own way and if you like the Kobe 5, then this is easily one of the best colorways you can get.

Now, the shoe is being released for a second time, this time on Saturday, May 15th which is the day of the big ceremony. The release is going to go through the SNKRS App and it will take place as of 10 AM EST. If you want a pair, be sure to wake up early as you won't want to miss the draw.

