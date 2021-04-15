Kobe Bryant will be heading to the Hall Of Fame this year after perhaps one of the greatest NBA careers of all time. With five NBA titles and numerous records to his name, there is no denying that Kobe belongs in the Hall. Unfortunately, Kobe won't be here to see himself get inducted, but we're sure the honor will be massive for his family, who are expected to be in attendance. The ceremony is going down on May 15th, and today, it was revealed who would have the honor of inducting Kobe into the Hall.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Michael Jordan will be the one to present Kobe into one of basketball's greatest institutions. Jordan was a huge influence on Kobe and during Bryant's funeral, Jordan gave a moving speech that had many tearing up. With this in mind, MJ is the perfect person to be bestowing this honor onto Kobe.

Kobe will also be inducted alongside incredible names like Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan, who were all huge giants of that era. Kobe had his run-ins with those players, and it only makes sense that they would go into the Hall of Fame together.

Needless to say, we will be watching come May 15th.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images