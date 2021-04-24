Natalia Bryant, the eldest daughter of late NBA star Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant, has surely been making her loved ones proud. Vanessa recently expressed joy on social media after the 18-year-old was accepted into Loyola Marymount University. In addition to her college acceptance, she also signed to the famed modeling agency IMG Models last month as well.

As part of her new modeling gig, Natalia opened up about how much her mother has inspired her in Vogue and Bulgari's new Mother's Day campaign in a new short film. Titled A Mother's Legacy, it promises to share, "an intimate glance into their special relationship, revealing how they inspire, motivate and empower one another.”

“People may not remember what you did or may not remember what you said, but they will remember how you made them feel,” Natalia says in the video. “That’s the lesson that I’ve carried throughout my life,” she tells her mother. “You’re the strongest person I’ve ever known.”

She continues, “We connect on a whole different level, and I feel like that’s rare in mother-daughter relationships." Joining her daughter in the film, Vanessa tells her, “I wish that I had someone like you when I was growing up.”

“You not only just an amazing daughter, but an amazing friend,” she adds.”You’re like the constant North Star to all your friends. … No matter what, you’re always there, and they can always rely on you and count on you.”

“Over the years, she taught me confidence, and that beauty comes from the inside first,” raves Natalia in the video about her mother. “Beauty fades, so be sure to be positive, confident and like who I am, my morals and views. That’s definitely helped shape who I am as an individual.”

After being signed to IMG Models, Natalia expressed she was "beyond thrilled to be part of the agency." She explained, “I have a love for the industry, and ever since I can remember I wanted to model. There is a lot to learn but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively."

