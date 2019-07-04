Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa welcomed their fourth daughter to the world on June 20th and for the past two weeks, they have been keeping photos of their child under wraps. The Bryant's named their child Capri Kobe Bryant and she will be appropriately nicknamed Koko.

Today, Bryant decided to show his new child to the world as he posted a photo to Instagram of Capri wrapped up in a blanket. "Our little princess Capri Kobe Bryant “KoKo” 6/20/19," Bryant wrote as the caption.

The Bryant's have four children together with all four being girls. As Kobe recently told Extra, his wife is really excited about having a baby boy at some point.

“I think she wants a boy more than I do. I love having girls — I’m super, super excited about that. She is as well. She wanted a boy so he can be mama’s boy forever — that sort of thing. We'll see if I can deliver, I don’t know," Bryant explained. “She's like, 'You go see if you can hit a clutch shot, you gave me all girls, let's see if you can bring a boy!' Nope, not yet, we’ll see, we’ll see."

Kobe and Vanessa's three other daughters are aged 16, 13, and 2. We wish nothing but blessings to the happy family.