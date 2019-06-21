Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa have just announced the birth of their baby girl, Capri Kobe Bryant.

The couple took to instagram on Friday to reveal that Capri Kobe, aka "KoKo," was born on Thursday, June 20. Kobe and Vanessa have three other daughters, Natalia (16 years old), Gianna (13 years old) and Bianka (2 years old).

The Los Angeles Lakers' legend recently sat down for an interview with Extra, where he revealed that his wife really, really wants to have a boy.

Says Bryant, “I think she wants a boy more than I do. I love having girls — I’m super, super excited about that. She is as well. She wanted a boy so he can be mama’s boy forever — that sort of thing. We'll see if I can deliver, I don’t know.”

“She's like, 'You go see if you can hit a clutch shot, you gave me all girls, let's see if you can bring a boy!' Nope, not yet, we’ll see, we’ll see," Kobe added.