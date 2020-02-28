Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna tragically passed away in a helicopter crash on January 26th, alongside seven other people. Since the crash, there have been various tributes to the victims and fans are still in mourning. Authorities have launched an investigation into the crash and are making sure they get all of the facts straight in order to diagnose exactly what happened.

Unfortunately, it appears as though some may have taken advantage of the situation. According to the Los Angeles Times, some deputies who were on the scene received unauthorized photos of the gruesome crash site, including the remains of the victims. These photos were allegedly shared amongst other deputies and were even discussed by first responders. Due to these allegations, the Sheriff's Department is looking into the matter to see exactly what happened.

Elsa/Getty Images

Luckily, these photos were not shared with the public and we sincerely hope it's kept that way. In fact, the Sheriff's Department was forced to contact the families of the victims to let them know an inquiry into the situation was taking place. These families are still grieving and we can't imagine how this latest development has affected them.

In the meantime, Vanessa Bryant has launched a lawsuit against the helicopter company that owned the aircraft that perished.