Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash on January 26th in California. There were seven other people on board who also lost their lives. The news sent shockwaves throughout the NBA and the world at large. Since the tragic accident, numerous tributes have poured in for the nine victims. In fact, today, there is a public memorial at the Staples Center where Kobe and Gianna will be honored.

Kobe's wife, Vanessa, has made a few statements on social media since the passing of her husband and daughter. As you can imagine, Bryant is extremely hurt by what's happened and she is looking for answers. According to TMZ, Vanessa recently filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Island Express which is the company that owned the helicopter Kobe was flying in.

Harry How/Getty Images

Vanessa is saying that the helicopter never should have been allowed to fly in such terrible conditions and that the pilot, Ara George Zobayan, was flying too fast. In the report, it states that Zobayan had been punished for violating rules in the past. Court documents allege the pilot was going 180 MPH while flying through the fog.

Stay tuned for updates on this case as we will be sure to bring them to you.