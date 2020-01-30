In the aftermath of Kobe Bryant's death on Sunday, NBA teams and their players, as well as the league as a whole, have continued to pay tribute to the Laker legend. Informally retiring Kobe's jersey numbers, in-arena tributes and changing the format of the All-Star Game are just some of the ways that the league has remembered Kobe in these dark times. But that's not all.

Street artists have also created beautiful murals in honor of Kobe and his 13-year old daughter Gigi, who were among the nine killed in the devastating helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Additionally, TMZ reports that L.A. City officials are still deciding how they should honor the Black Mamba, and naming a street after Bryant is among the options.

Per TMZ Sports:

One source tells us something that keeps getting brought up is some sort of tribute in the L.A. Live area -- right across from Staples Center, where Kobe balled out for nearly 20 years.